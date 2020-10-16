City of Lynchburg to distribute 20,000 masks and hand sanitizer bottles

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg is partnering with local nonprofits and Virginia’s Health Equity Taskforce to provide COVID-19 relief to residents.

Nearly 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and masks will be distributed at Miller Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About a dozen nonprofits will also be on hand to help residents with financial obligations including utilities, rent and job assistance.

A group called Lynchburg Cares is spearheading the event and organizers want residents to know that assistance is available to them.

“We really want to target those communities and people who are traditionally underserved and have a harder time getting access to these things,” said Piper VanDePerre of Lynchburg’s Department of Emergency Services

COVID-19 protocols will be followed and attendees are asked to wear masks.