Social media expert warns of false information as the election nears

BLACKSBURG, Va – A social media expert from Virginia Tech is warning of the spread of false information as the November presidential election is just around the corner.

Mike Horning with the Virginia Tech School of Communication says the spread of misinformation after the election could make some American’s think the process is unfair.

“They are paying attention to the possibilities and anticipating that there could be problems and it’s difficult because the rate of information really flows faster than there are people to fact check it,” social media expert, Mike Horning said.

In a recent study, Horning looked at how audiences are dealing with misinformation on social media. The results found that people were worried about the spread of fake news.