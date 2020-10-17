One man hospitalized after a shooting in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Blacksburg Friday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:20 p.m., authorities said they responded to Prices Fork Road near Snuffy’s General Store for a man who was shot.

Authorities said the victim called 911 reporting that he had been shot while driving down the road. He was then transported to the local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office said this appears to be an isolated incident and this is not a threat to the general public.

This is an ongoing investigation.