Instead of consecutive days, Virginia Tech’s spring break to be spread out over semester

BLACKSBURG, Va – Virginia Tech leaders are laying out plans on how to bring students back to campus safely at the start of spring semester.

The university said the spring semester will look a lot like the fall semester, with similar safety precautions and social distancing measures in place. Students living on campus will get tested once they return from winter break.

One major change is the five days that would typically be spring break will be spread out throughout the semester instead of one week.

“Students can take a day off, clear their minds, be outdoors, do things to rest and be reassured we did not want to cancel a spring break; we wanted to spread it out so that we could reduce the amount of travel,” university spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

Spring classes are set to start January 19 and will be virtual for the first four days. The university is hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday to answer questions about the plans.

