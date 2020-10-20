Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul files paperwork to run for lieutenant governor

ROANOKE, Va. – Del. Sam Rasoul has filed initial paperwork indicating a run for Lt. Governor of Virginia in 2021. This comes after he first expressed interest in running in August.

Rasoul currently represents the Commonwealth’s 11th District, which includes the city of Roanoke.

The Democrat hasn’t made any official announcement yet, but according to an email from his office, he is “fully focused on this November” and more information on his possible campaign is expected after the election.

Back in August, Rasoul provided this comment to 10 News:

“2020 has thrown everything at us. As we heal in 2021, I believe we can be bold in our convictions without tearing each other down. We can root for our teams and love the game. Over the next few weeks, I will decide whether a bid for Lieutenant Governor is the right decision for my family and Virginia.”

So far, Democrat Del. Hayla Ayala, who represents Virginia’s 51st district, De. Elizabeth Guzman of Virginia’s 31st District and Paul Goldman, a former chairman of Virginia’s Democratic Party, have announced their candidacy.