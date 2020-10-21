Liberty University creates website for reporting misconduct

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University and the firm investigating misconduct on campus now have a website.

The website allows anyone who has information on the investigation to come forward and submit tips.

The site is encrypted and allows current and former Liberty University employees, contractors or business affiliates to confidentially speak out about misconduct by university leadership.

The team has been conducting interviews since September and asks anyone with information to speak out.

Reports will be anonymous and the website will be up until Dec. 20.