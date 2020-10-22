Lynchburg recognizes ‘National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day’

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Wednesday was “National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day.”

It gives communities an opportunity to recognize the vital role chambers have in supporting local business.

In Lynchburg, the Regional Business Alliance represents more than 800 commercial members and over 50,000 employees.

The Alliance started in 1883 as the Greater Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce and is a founding member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s often said Chambers of Commerce do the work and initiatives that people think just happen. Your local Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Business Alliance, is responsible for growing and sustaining the economic base that calls this region home,” said Megan Lucas, CEO and Chief Economic Development Officer of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

That includes deepening professional relationships by hosting networking events and workshops, promoting local services, and advocating for the business community.