19-year-old arrested for shooting at stranger’s car on I-581 in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police arrested a man after they said he shot at another driver on I-581 in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.

19-year-old Jaylan Holland, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police said a driver attempted to merge onto I-581 South at Orange Avenue when they encountered Holland’s vehicle, also headed south. Neither driver slowed down to safely merge, according to police. This caused the driver to collide with a guard rail. Police said they both continued south, and at some point, Holland took out a gun and shot at the other driver.

A single bullet hit the other driver’s vehicle, but no one was hurt, according to police.

Officers who responded to the scene found the damaged vehicle with a bullet hole in the driver’s side door.

Investigators obtained warrants and started searching for Holland. Police said they arrested Holland at a business in Salem later Wednesday night.

Police said there’s no indication that Holland and the other driver know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Roanoke police chief Sam Roman applauded the “outstanding work” by the police department’s Patrol Division and Violent Suppression Team.

“If you choose to engage in violent behavior or criminal activity, we are going to do everything we can to ensure you are held accountable for your actions. This act of gun violence was inexcusable, and I am extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident," said Roman, in a statement.