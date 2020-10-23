Lynchburg completes blackwater creek trail, Langhorne bridge projects

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of two highly anticipated projects envisioned two decades ago.

Lynchburg officials opened the Blackwater Creek Trail extension Thursday. Along with offering more experience for bicycle and pedestrian traffic, the new addition connects the end of Langhorne Road with Linkhorne Middle School.

The project also includes the renovation of the old railroad trestle, providing a safe route for children to get to school.

“They will be able to safely transverse Langhorne Road by the converted, historical railroad trestle that is now a pedestrian and bicycle bridge,” said Bert Dodson Jr. of the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Students will be able to use the trail extension for physical education, as well as science and nature field trips.

The nearly $2 million project was funded mainly by VDOT.