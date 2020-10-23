Radford father surprises daughter with first responder parade for 18th birthday

RADFORD, Va. – Every parent wants the best for their child.

One local father has seen just how difficult the pandemic has been on his daughter and called in reinforcement to make her 18th birthday special.

Oliver Lewis orchestrated a fire and police parade by his house to celebrate his daughter Jera’s 18th birthday.

The teen has spent most of 2020 quarantined in their Radford home, so her father lined-up friends, family and even first responders to drive by.

“It spoke to how special a person Jera is and that people really love her and have really missed being with her. She gives really good air hugs, but she definitely gives great, real hugs. She’s gotten pretty good at her air hugs, but we just miss that and being around people,” said Lewis.

She says being a social person has made the pandemic even more difficult.