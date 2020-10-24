Several apartments in Danville damaged in building fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Fire Department Responded to a reported structure fire on West Main St. at 8:02 pm Friday night.

That’s where crews found a two story apartment building with heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof.

All residents were quickly evacuated.

Officials say there was severe fire damage to two second floor apartments. Six other apartments received damage in the way of smoke, heat, and water.

The occupants of eight apartments were displaced. Some are staying with family and friends along with some who were assisted by the Red Cross, who provided shelter.

Crews were on scene for five and a half hours. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.