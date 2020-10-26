Man shot multiple times in Henry County gas station parking lot

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday night.

At about 11:35 p.m., authorities received a 911 call that someone had been shot in the Circle K parking lot at 1560 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.

Deputies arrived to find the victim who had been shot in both of his legs. The man was both alert and coherent, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and later transferred to Roanoke for treatment.

He told investigators that he was in the parking lot when he heard multiple gunshots and was shot in his legs.

He also told them that the shooter was a man driving a gold or tan-colored SUV.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).