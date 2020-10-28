Alleghany County assisted living facility getting attention for its whimsical photoshoot

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – One local assisted living facility is proving picture day is not just for the kids.

The Highland House in Alleghany County is getting a lot of attention for its fall photos.

It was such a beautiful day for Fall Pictures!! Thank you so much Jane & Mae Photography for showing the fun loving spirit of our Residents!! Posted by Highland House Assisted Living on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

A local photographer, Jane and Mae, took whimsy pictures of residents.

The home wanted to provide a fun activity for the seniors after a difficult year and surprise their families with a keepsake.

“This was one opportunity we could really get back to having fun and it was so awesome to see the residents, like you said, in kind of a more youthful state,” said Schuyler Fury, Highland House Interim Administrator.

“Everything they do here shows us that we still have value. That was nice. It was a pretty day and they gave me a bunch of leaves to throw in the air. I was just having a ball,” said Ada Mattox, resident.

Before getting their pictures taken some residents even got their hair and make-up done.