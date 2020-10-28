Celebrate Halloween at a Zombie Survival Haunted Trail

MONETA, Va. – With Halloween looking a little different this year, Roanoke Airsoft decided to create a zombie-survival-themed haunted trail at their field in Moneta.

Roanoke Airsoft hosts military simulations every weekend, so they know a thing or two about making an experience as realistic as possible and this haunted event will be no different.

For about a month, Roanoke Airsoft has worked to create fake blood, guts and other props for actors and mannequins.

Here’s how it works. You’re teamed up with six people and a commander to lead and help you get back home safe. As you walk through the 21-acre trail zombies will come out and try to attack you. Roanoke Airsoft supplies you with an airsoft gun to shoot the zombies with.

“With it being so big of an area we haven’t had to worry about social distancing because most folks don’t stick together anyway in an area that large," said Dale Justice, public relations manager. “To come out to play you have to wear a mask anyway as a protective measure so we already have the advantage there. We are ADA compliant as well.”

Roanoke Airsoft recommends people wear boots and dress for the weather.

The entire experience lasts about 30 minutes.

The trail is located at 4715 Ruckler Road in Moneta and is $10 to participate. No pre-registration is required.

Justice said you don’t have to have airsoft experience to attend the event.

“Now’s your chance to go into an area that’s been overrun by the undead. Now you get an actual weapon to defend yourself with and much like the ‘Walking Dead’ or any host of zombie shows and games like that it’s very much like that, simulated,” said Justice.