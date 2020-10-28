Roanoke businesses honor Louis Tudor’s legacy with fundraiser for ‘Tudor House’

ROANOKE, Va. – The loss of Louis Tudor this July struck the hearts of many in the Roanoke community, but his legacy will live on.

His family is partnering with downtown businesses to raise money for a mental health center to be named the Tudor House.

Simply Framing, Black Dog Salvage and Texas Tavern are selling old signs and frames.

The auction will run for seven days until noon on Monday, Nov. 2 on eBay. Detailed descriptions of each sign and photos can be found in the auction links:

● Exterior sign

● Menu sign

● Chile sign

Black Dog Salvage CEO Mike Whiteside created a custom-made green and white frame inspired by Louis Tudor’s swimming background.

They have raised about $60,000 so far.

The initial plan right now is to renovate the old Tudor Biscuit business on Church Street to host mental health support groups.

“We never saw this coming in our lives,” said Jessica Tudor, Louis’s wife. “We thought love could fix everything and it couldn’t. And since this has happened, so many people have reached out to us to tell us their stories.”