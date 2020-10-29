Caesars leaders optimistic about Danville casino proposal before Election Day

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville voters are days away from determining whether to bring a Caesars casino to the city.

Caesars Entertainment’s proposal to build an entertainment complex at the former Schoolfield Dan River Mills site depends on a voter referendum.

Former Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio currently works as a special advisor for the company. He has led the company’s push into Danville and said he remains confident voters will approve the proposal.

Rodio said Caesars chose Danville because of its revitalization efforts and its proximity to North Carolina. He envisions Danville becoming a destination city if the casino is approved.

“You see a lot of restaurants, you see a lot of multi-use facilities already," Rodio said. "I think this ties in perfectly with the additional restaurants and non-gaming amenities we will add. I think 25 years from now, Danville will be a regional hub for people who want to get away.”