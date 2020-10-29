One family displaced by fire at Danville apartment complex

DANVILLE, Va. – One family is displaced after a fire at a Danville apartment complex Wednesday night, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Authorities say firefighters responded to the fire on North Hills Court just after 11 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a fire in the kitchen of a ground floor unit.

First responders got everyone out, rescued a family cat and then quickly put out the fire, which they say was caused by unattended cooking.

Authorities say one family was displaced by the fire.