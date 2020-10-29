What’s News Today: in-person instruction, job fair

Senator Mark Warner continues traveling throughout Southwest Virginia. He will start the day in Martinsville, talking with leaders with New College Institute, Martinsville City Schools and Henry County Schools about reopening safely for in-person instruction. He will also make a stop in Wytheville.

Kroger will hold virtual hiring events today. The grocery chain has openings for 150 positions, both part- and full-time at stores in Roanoke, Forest and Salem. Once you apply online, you’ll be sent a link for a virtual interview.

The Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors will meet today. It will discuss the governor’s letter, calling for an investigation, after a Washington Post report, detailing allegations of racism. Earlier this week, Superintendent Binford Peay resigned due to the governor and certain legislative leaders losing confidence in his leadership.