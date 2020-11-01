Altercation about family member’s rings led to shooting in Martinsville, authorities say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One man is hospitalized after a shooting in a Martinsville home Saturday night.

At 11:22 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the Martinsville-Henry 911 received a call from 55-year-old Glenwood Ray Draper who said a man was at his home intoxicated and threatening him.

According to authorities, deputies responded to 880 Hidden Valley Drive. and found 37-year-old Perry Wayne Hall of Rocky Mount, suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Deputies said they discovered Draper and Hall knew each other and that Hall traveled to the home where he tried to force his way inside after Draper opened the door.

When he was able to get inside the home, Hall demanded that Draper give him rings that belonged to Hall’s mother, authorities say. Hall started to look through the house, prompting Draper to call 911.

Authorities said that Hall found a loaded firearm while looking through the house. When Hall tried to get the gun, Draper also grabbed it to keep Hall from getting it. A struggling happened over the gun, which resulted in Hall getting shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Draper called 911 again to report the shooting and Hall was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville and then airlifted to Roanoke where he underwent surgery. He is currently still hospitalized.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.