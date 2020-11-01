Motorcyclist dead after a Route 58A crash in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. – A Lee County man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Wise County Saturday night.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Route 58A at the Wise County and Lee County Line, but police weren’t notified until 12:08 a.m. early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a 2005 Victory motorcycle was traveling east on Route 58A when it slid off the right side of the highway and hit the guardrail.

The motorcyclist, Robert A. Phillips II, 34, of Pennington Gap, was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.