BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – An SUV drove into the water after a crash in Bedford County Sunday morning.

At 6:18 a.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hardy Road near the Hardy Ford Bridge close to the Franklin County line.

Authorities said the SUV ran off the road, down an embankment and into the water. The driver was transported for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.