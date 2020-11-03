Danville police arrest one person in connection to aggravated assault in 15-passenger van

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police have arrested one person for aggravated assault Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., police said they responded to a disturbance at Henry Street and North Main Street where they learned there was an argument between two passengers who were traveling in a 15-passenger van.

Authorities said the argument escalated into a fight, which ended in one passenger cutting another. The offender left the scene on foot and was apprehended shortly after in the 100 block of East Thomas Street.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they want to emphasize this incident didn’t involve the voting precinct or voters at the Salvation Army on Henry Street.

According to authorities, the victim and suspect know each other and the assault was not related to any Election Day activities.