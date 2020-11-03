What’s News Today: restaurant expansion, theatre camp

Vinton Town Council will get briefings about possible restaurant expansion. Farmburguesa is looking to expand its down location, adding a semi-enclosed patio, to add outside seating. The Dogwood Restaurant is also interested in expanding, including the addition of a patio.

With some kids out of school because of the election today, Virginia Children’s Theatre is holding an Election Day Camp. The theme of the camp is Superheroes, teaching students to use their skills to make the world a better place. The theatre is taking COVID-19 safety measures. Registration is required.