Police searching two people in connection to Lynchburg church vandalism with white supremacy sticker

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department’s searching for two suspects wanted for vandalizing and stealing from a church.

It happened on October 8th at the First Unitarian Church in Downtown Lynchburg. The church’s minister, Reverend Terre Balof, believes the suspects captured on surveillance video stole a rainbow banner hanging above the entrance, then placed a sticker of a white supremacist group on the church’s free, outdoor library.

“If they were trying to intimidate us, that’s not going to work; and we’re ordering another banner!” said Reverend Terre Balof.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department.