'You’ve got to focus on the big picture’: UVA Center for Politics weighs in on election results

As election night turns into election days, political experts are keeping a close eye on key battleground states as votes continue to be counted.

Larry Sabato has been analyzing elections at the University of Virginia Center for Politics for decades, but has never seen one quite like this.

“You’ve got to focus on the big picture, the odds are we’ll have this resolved at least numerically within a few days, then there will be court challenges, that’s inevitable, how far will they go, who knows, we do want to get a president and it’s important to get a president by January 20,” said director of the UVA Center for Politics, Larry Sabato.

Sabato said despite the concern for counting absentee ballots, most states are turning around numbers quickly.

“States seem to be making good progress from what I’ve seen in the past 24 hours. After all, they’ve had months to plan for this. Everybody knew that more people would be voting than ever before by mail and early in person,” Sabato said.

Sabato said one key state to keep an eye on is Pennsylvania, which will likely take the longest to call.

“Pennsylvania, who the heck knows what’s going on up there, it’s going to take them days and we knew that would happen if the election came down to Pennsylvania,” Sabato said.

And with potential recalls, lawsuits and challenges expected, Sabato said to be aware of potential misinformation being spread about the election.