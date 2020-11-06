Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg shows gratitude to pandemic volunteers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg showed gratitude to those who stepped up during the pandemic.

The nonprofit spent Thursday placing 450 yard signs and thank-you notes outside the homes of volunteers.

They’ve been delivering hot lunches five days a week to nearly 600 people of all ages and incomes.

The organization says they needed these helpers to pitch in because when the pandemic hit, most of their volunteers were elderly.

“About half our volunteers had to step back in March because of COVID. We put a call out for assistance, and we had over 200 new applications to help,” said Kris Shabestar, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg

Shabestar added they’re also using the yard signs as a recruitment tool because they have a great need for more volunteers.