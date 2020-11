ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire Friday night in Roanoke just off of 460 near Chick-fil-A on Sourwood Street.

Officials at the scene told 10 News that three men who were home at the time of the fire all made it out safely.

As of 11:49 p.m., the fire was out and crews were cleaning up. Officials said the garage is completely burned.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.