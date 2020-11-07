Henry County man wanted in connection with shooting that sent another to hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County authorities are searching for the man they say shot another man on Friday, sending him to the hospital.

19-year-old Tylor Wimbush, of Bassett, is wanted for malicious wounding and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wimbush shot 32-year-old Donald Burton, of Martinsville, on Friday in the parking lot of the Circle K convenience store located at 1560 Virginia Ave in Collinsville. Authorities said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find Burton in the parking lot. They said he was alert and coherent at the time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Burton was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville and then airlifted to Roanoke where he underwent surgery. Burton was still in the hospital Friday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Burton approached a car in the convenience store parking lot, and witnesses said he argued with a person in the car. That’s when Wimbush shot Burton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office did not make it clear if Wimbush was the occupant of the car or if he was outside of the car when he fired the shot.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wimbush and Burton are acquaintances.

Anyone with information about Wimbush’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.