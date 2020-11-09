Two teens die in deer, truck crash in Southwest Virginia

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two teenagers are dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning in Carroll County.

At 1:15 a.m., a 1980 Chevrolet Silverado was going south on Route 100 when it hit a deer, ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence, overturned and then hit a utility pole, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, a 16-year-old male from Fries, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

He had three passengers in the Silverado.

A 16-year-old girl from Hillsville and a 17-year-old boy from Galax both died at the scene. Police said neither was wearing a seat belt.

The third passenger, a 15-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and was released to her parents' custody. Police said she was wearing her seat belt.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash