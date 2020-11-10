What’s News Today: back to school discussions, ‘The Nutcracker’

The Salem School Board will meet tonight. It will get an update on construction at Salem High School. It will also discuss the calendar for the next school year. School would start on August 30th, with the last day on June 10th. The school board will also discuss its legislative priorities, which include school funding and teacher pay.

We will learn more today about a virtual performance of the Nutcracker. The Southwest Virginia Ballet typically performs the show each year in front of a live audience at the Berglund Center.

The U. S. Supreme Court will hear arguments today about the Affordable Care Act. According to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, if the law is overturned, 642,000 Virginians could lose health care coverage and 3.4 million Virginians would lose protections for pre-existing conditions.

Martinsville City Council will discuss its legislative priorities tonight. It will request that part of Route 220, that will become Interstate 73 be upgraded. It will also include funding for K-12 schools and community colleges, economic development and full funding for Constitutional officers.

The Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic today. Pre-registration is recommended as only 100 tests are available. The tests will be given from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fincastle Baptist Church.

The Giles County School Board will hold a special meeting today. Last month, it decided to have Pre-K through third graders return to school four days a week starting on Monday. The board will review conditions to make sure its still okay for students to return. If they do, the school system says students and staff will wear masks at all times, due to three foot distancing. The school board will meet next week to discuss instructional plans for 4th through 7th grade and the high schools.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber holds a pre-session Legislative Breakfast this morning. Local Delegates and State Senators will talk about their priorities and expectations for the 20201 General Assembly session, which starts in January. Today’s session will take place on Facebook Live and Zoom.

One of the people, arrested in connection to a Bedford County homicide, will be in court today to advise about attorney arrangements. Nadia McDaniel is charged with murder, robbery and use of a gun in the commission of a felony in the death of Aaron Brumfield in September 2018. Earlier this year, Trevor McIntosh and Tevante Pannell pleaded guilty to charges, including murder and robbery. Robert Goodman is scheduled to enter a plea in January.