Franklin County Sherriff’s Office works to spread joy this holiday season

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va – Despite challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is working to help give back to those in need this holiday season.

In the past, the Sheriff’s Office has sold Christmas trees to help give back to people in the community.

COVID-19 restrictions have caused several fundraising events to be canceled, but deputies and other workers at the Sheriff’s Office are still working with several churches to help donate toys and other gifts ahead of the holidays.

“We’re hoping to reach about 20 families so about half of what we normally do but we can’t do it without the churches in the area and the support of the community so we’re excited to provide what we can provide,” Franklin County Sheriff Sergeant Megan Patterson said.

The Sheriff’s Office says it may not be able to help every church in the area but hope to make as much of a difference as possible this year.