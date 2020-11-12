56ºF

Authorities searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspects in Campbell County

Video surveillance showed two men entered the store, but their faces were partially covered

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say are responsible for an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Rustburg Wednesday night.

At 8:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call for an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 329 Campbell Highway.

According to authorities, deputies were on the scene within a minute of being dispatched and found the suspects left the scene before they arrived.

Video surveillance showed two men entered the store just before the initial call for help was made, but their faces were partially covered by their jacket hoods, deputies say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9707.

