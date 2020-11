TROUTVILLE, Va. – Crews responded to a call for a water rescue in Botetourt County on Wednesday night as heavy rain drenched the area.

The initial report was of a person stuck in a car in a flooded road.

It happened in Troutville in the 800 block of Parsons Road near Craighead Drive, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

Authorities said the water receded quickly and the driver was able to get out of the car safely.