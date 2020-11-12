62ºF

Danville schools to close Friday as Dan River expected to crest at nearly 30 feet

Many roads will likely be flooded on Friday morning

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Danville Public Schools building
DANVILLE, Va. – It’s a three-day weekend for students, teachers and school staff in Danville.

Danville Public Schools announced Thursday that all schools will be closed and there will be no virtual learning on Friday.

Currently, the Dan River is expected to crest at 29.9 feet at 1 a.m. and remain in moderate flood stage until about 7 p.m.

When the river crests, many streets will be closed throughout the city and surrounding area, according to city officials.

School employees are to follow Code 1, meaning all sites are closed and no employees should report to work.

