Do you know the full impact of your Illuminights ticket?

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s nearly time for Roanoke County’s Explore Park to shine bright.

Starting Friday, Nov. 20, it will as bright as a star with 500,000 twinkling lights as Illuminights returns!

The hugely popular event is back and isn’t just a safe way to enjoy the sights of the season.

All proceeds from Illuminights go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park.

“It brings in very needed and valuable resources to Center. To operate Center in the Square is about $2.2 million. It’s hard to raise that amount of money from the community,” said Center in the Square President and General Manager Jim Sears.

He said that Illuminights tickets cover about 10% of the organization’s budget.

This year, in an effort to keep everyone safe, you’ll have to pre-register to attend.