Group observes Veterans Day at Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A group braved the rain to observe Veterans Day in front of Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace.

They closed Church Street for the event featuring a wreath laying, tolling of the bell, a rifle salute and the playing of Taps.

The Lynchburg Area Veterans Council sponsored the event, which also included guest speakers.

“They volunteered to risk their very lives, not for fame, not for fortune, but only to serve our nation,” said Air Force veteran Glenn Spears.

The group meets at Monument Terrace every Friday afternoon to honor veterans.