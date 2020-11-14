Roanoke County firefighter laid to rest after nearly 40 years of service

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A man who spent the majority of his life as a Roanoke County first responder was remembered during his memorial service Saturday.

Capt. Dale Woods died from heart disease on Nov. 8 at 60 years of age. Woods served with the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Department since 1981.

Woods was eulogized as a man who loved fishing, collecting memorabilia and being helpful at every turn.

“Remember Dale with that big smile he had, the kindness he had, and his open heart," said Assistant Chief Eddie Hite of the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Department. “He loved everybody. I don’t think there was a mean bone in his body.”

Firefighters loaded Woods' casket onto a fire engine after the service. The fire engine was escorted by law enforcement through Roanoke County.