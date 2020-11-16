One person hospitalized after Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke County, according to the county’s fire and rescue department.

Authorities say the fire happened around 4 a.m. on Monday in the 4700 block of Green Acres Drive in the Masons Cove area.

When crews arrived, they say they found heavy smoke and fire showing from all sides of the one-story home.

The person inside made it out safely and went to Roanoke County Public Safety Building #10 on Bradshaw Road to report the fire, officials say.

The man was then hospitalized with serious injuries from smoke inhalation.

Authorities say four dogs also evacuated the home and are safe.

The house is a total loss, according to the department.