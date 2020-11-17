Illuminights opening pushed back amid new coronavirus restrictions

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Sorry Christmas-light fans, you’ll need to wait a shade longer if you wanted to go see Roanoke County’s display.

County leaders announced Tuesday that due to Virginia’s new coronavirus restrictions, the opening day for Illuminights at Explore Park will now be five days later on Nov. 25.

Anyone who purchased tickets for November 20-24 will receive an email with instructions regarding their purchase.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, only advance tickets will be sold for the event, with assigned arrival times, meaning none will be sold at Explore Park.

Those looking to buy tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

ExplorePark.org/Illuminights

Call 540-387-6078 ext 0, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $14 for everyone 15 and older and $6 for children ages 2-14.

Save $2 off each individual admission on select savings days.

While the park won’t be shining bright until Wednesday, the Artisan Market will still start Friday, November 20, at the Explore Park Visitor Center.

The market features unique, hand-crafted Christmas items from 50 local and regional artisans.

It will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 through Nov. 24 and 11 a.m. to close on Illuminights operating days.