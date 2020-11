FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Thousands were without power in Franklin County because of equipment issues, according to Appalachian Power.

Two outages are affecting more than 4,000 AEP customers on Tuesday.

The first began shortly after 2 p.m., while the other started about an hour later.

Both are due to equipment-related issues and were resolved by 4:30 p.m.

