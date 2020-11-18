Franklin County’s Confederate statue isn’t moving

The Confederate monument outside Franklin County’s courthouse is staying put.

Officials voted on Tuesday to keep the monument, which stands outside the courthouse in Rocky Mount, in place.

This comes after voters weighed in on a nonbinding referendum, with more than half voting to leave the statue instead of moving it to a museum or other historical site.

Some of the supervisors talked about the possibility of putting a plaque near the monument to add context during Tuesday’s meeting, but the board pushed that discussion to a later date.