One man dead after a shooting in Pulaski

Police said there’s no ongoing threat to the community

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

PULASKI, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Pulaski that happened early Wednesday morning.

At 1:33 a.m., the Town of Pulaski Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Newbern Road about a shooting with a report of injuries.

According to authorities, officers discovered a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there’s no ongoing threat to the community and there are no persons of interest currently.

This case is still under investigation by police as well as the Virginia Medical Examiners Officer in Roanoke.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-994-8680.

