Your input is needed ahead of the Philpott Lake master plan meeting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Love Philpott Lake?

Then you won’t want to miss an upcoming meeting regarding its future.

On Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., the Wilmington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will hold a virtual public meeting asking for public input on the proposed update to the Philpott Lake Master Plan.

The proposed update will provide guidance for the coordinated utilization and management of Philpott Lake’s project lands.

As the master planning process evolves, there will be several opportunities for community input including two virtual meetings and an open-comment review period.

An online survey, looking at the Philpott Lake master plan update’s community priorities and preferences, is now open. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete. USACE is asking people to take the time to share their thoughts and concerns to help the planning team with this master plan update.

Following the December meeting, a second virtual public meeting, scheduled for May 2021, will facilitate a forum for the discussion of project related interests.

Click here to join the WebEx meeting on Dec. 3. The password for the meeting is p2uUUyF3pu3. You can also join by phone by calling 415-655-0001 with access code 172 317 8650.