16-year-old charged for 2019 armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery in Lynchburg that happened in 2019.

According to police, the incident happened on Aug. 10 at Sunrise Food Mart at 1201 Campbell Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they say a K-9 tracked the suspects and detectives found clothing that matched the description of the suspects.

Authorities say the clothing was then sent to the Virginia Dept. of Forensic Science, where it was matched to the 16-year-old suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody on Nov. 18 and charged with armed robbery and wearing a mask in public.