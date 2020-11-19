Judge imposes daily fine for tree sitters blocking Mountain Valley Pipeline

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A judge has imposed a daily fine for the tree sitters blocking the Mountain Valley Pipeline and is holding them in contempt of court.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, each tree sitter will be fined $500 for each day they stay.

This comes after a judge issued a temporary injunction, ordering the three protesters to leave by Monday. Authorities say some of the protesters on the ground left, but others chose to stay in the trees.

Authorities say they have the authority to remove the protesters.