52ºF

Local News

Judge imposes daily fine for tree sitters blocking Mountain Valley Pipeline

Protesters also held in contempt of court

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Mountain Valley Pipeline, New River Valley
Injunction could be the end of Montgomery County pipeline tree sitters
Injunction could be the end of Montgomery County pipeline tree sitters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A judge has imposed a daily fine for the tree sitters blocking the Mountain Valley Pipeline and is holding them in contempt of court.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, each tree sitter will be fined $500 for each day they stay.

This comes after a judge issued a temporary injunction, ordering the three protesters to leave by Monday. Authorities say some of the protesters on the ground left, but others chose to stay in the trees.

Authorities say they have the authority to remove the protesters.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: