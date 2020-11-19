Lynchburg crash blocks traffic on Old Forest Road

A crash is blocking traffic on Old Forest Road in Lynchburg.
Authorities say the two-car accident has blocked three lanes of traffic near the intersection of Old Forest Road and Link Road.
Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.
