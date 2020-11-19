Man behind bars after stabbing his brother, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says

BASSETT, Va. – A man is in jail after authorities say he stabbed his brother during some type of altercation in Henry County on Thursday.

56-year-old Conis Callaway, of Bassett, has been charged with one count of malicious wounding in connection with the stabbing.

It happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities received a call that someone had been stabbed at 1919 Sunset Drive in Bassett.

Deputies arrived to find a man with a stab wound, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the stabbing victim as 64-year-old Graylin Callaway, of Bassett. He was airlifted to Roanoke to be treated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned that Conis and Graylin Callaway are brothers who got into some type of verbal altercation before the stabbing. Conis Callaway pulled out a knife and stabbed his brother, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Conis Callaway is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.