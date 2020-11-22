Airsoft club raises money for father mourning death of 3-year-old son

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A father grieving the loss of his 3-year-old son received emotional and financial support from an airsoft shooting club.

Roanoke Airsoft organized a special match on Sunday for David Berger, who also participated in the event.

Berger’s son, Ian, died in September. His ex-girlfriend is currently facing charges for child abuse related to his death.

Berger said the fundraiser is important, but the brotherhood of the sport has immensely helped him deal with the pain of losing his son.

“To be honest, if it wasn’t for friends like this, I probably wouldn’t be here,” Berger said. “It’s been really nice having a bunch of friends helping me through the hardest time of my life.”