Caregiver faces abuse charges in death of Campbell County 3-year-old

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A woman is facing abuse charges after authorities say a 3-year-old died from injuries she caused, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the child from Gladys was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

Deputies opened an investigation and found that the child was hurt by its caregiver, 30-year-old Megan Paris, on Wednesday.

Paris was arrested on Thursday and charged with child abuse and neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say the child died the next morning.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges may be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9707.