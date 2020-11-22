Danville Public Schools temporarily moves to virtual learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools announced classes will temporarily switch to virtual learning due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases and a potential surge in cases after Thanksgiving.

According to interim superintendent Dr. Cathy Magouyrk, all students will return to virtual learning the week after Thanksgiving starting on Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.

Teachers and staff are expected to report to their buildings following their normal schedules and virtually teach from their classrooms.

Magouyrk said students will return to face-to-face instruction Monday, Nov. 7, unless otherwise notified.

Normal operating hours and procedures for staff and students will continue Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

This switch comes after DPS had seven positive cases and 14 exposures since last Wednesday.